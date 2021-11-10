Cowboys sign kicker Lirim Hajrullahu to the practice squad

Getty Images

The Cowboys are expected to need a kicker for Sunday after Greg Zuerlein tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. While it remains possible Zuerlein, who is vaccinated, could play Sunday, it is unlikely.

No NFL player who has tested positive for the virus has returned in less than a week.

The Cowboys worked out Lirim Hajrullahu and Brett Maher, both of whom previously have spent time with Dallas, and are signing Hajrullahu to the practice squad, the team announced.

Hajrullahu was with the Cowboys in training camp while Zuerlein was on the physically unable to perform list following offseason back surgery. Hajrullahu re-signed with the team in September, joining the practice squad for a week.

The Panthers carried Hajrullahu on their practice squad for a few weeks last season until Dec. 14 when a work visa issue forced the team to cut him. The team re-signed him to a futures deal after the 2020 season. Carolina, though, cut Hajrullahu on March 22.

Hajrullahu spent six seasons kicking in the Canadian Football League and was a two-time All-Star before signing with the Rams for training camp in 2020. The Rams released him at the end of camp.

He has never kicked in a regular-season NFL game.