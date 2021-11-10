Davante Adams has high hopes Packers will land Odell Beckham Jr.

Getty Images

There are likely several teams in the mix to land free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. But Davante Adams is hoping the Packers will get him to put pen to paper.

In his Wednesday press conference, Adams made it clear he has no qualms about the Packers pursuing another potential top receiver.

“My hopes are up there pretty high,” Adams said. “I’ve been talking to him a little bit, so we’ll see what happens. But like I’ve said previously, I don’t expect anything to happen. But if it does, that’d be great.”

Adams noted that his conversations with Beckham haven’t been extensive, but he’s let the former Brown know that he would be welcome in Green Bay.

“I’m pretty secure in what I bring to this offense and this team,” Adams said. “And I know what his mindset is, based on what he just came from, he’d be happy to deal with whatever at this point. He had one catch for like six yards in his last game. I can guarantee you, we can get him more than that over here.

“So as long as he’s good with two catches for 12 yards, we should be straight,” Adams added with a laugh.

Adams has received an outsized proportion of the Packers’ targets with 87, and he leads the team with 58 receptions for 786 yards. Running back Aaron Jones is second with 41 targets. Receiver Randall Cobb is second on the team with 244 receiving yards.

So the Packers could use another receiving weapon to balance things out. We’ll see if that’s the route Beckham decides to take.