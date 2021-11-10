Dolphins place Greg Mancz on IR, sign Cameron Tom to active roster

Getty Images

The Dolphins placed center Greg Mancz on injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced.

Mancz injured his ankle in the first quarter Sunday, playing only nine snaps. Austin Reiter replaced him, playing 66 snaps, and he is expected to start Thursday night.

Mancz will have to miss at least three games before returning.

The Dolphins signed center Cameron Tom from the practice squad to the active roster to back up Reiter.

The Dolphins signed Tom in February. He did not make the 53-player roster, but Tom has spent the season on the team’s practice squad.

Miami elevated him to the active roster twice earlier this season, but he has not seen any action in 2021. Tom previously spent four seasons in New Orleans, where he played 12 games. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Saints in 2017.