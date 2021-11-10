Falcons release Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

Getty Images

The Falcons made some changes to their 53-man roster on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have cut linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner and punter Cam Nizialek. Defensive back Chris Williamson has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad.

Tuioti-Mariner was in his third year with the Falcons, but saw his playing time drop after moving to linebacker in the defense installed by new coordinator Dean Pees this offseason. He had nine tackles and two sacks in 73 defensive snaps over six games. He had 45 tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries while playing on the defensive line in his first two seasons.

Nizialek was designated for return from injured reserve after missing time with a hamstring injury, but the Falcons opted to stick with Dustin Colquitt. Williamson was promoted to the active roster twice this season and had five tackles in those outings.