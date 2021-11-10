Fined more than Aaron Rodgers for uniform violations, CeeDee Lamb is confused

Getty Images

The NFL fined Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers $14,650 for violations of the COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players. The NFL fined Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb $15,450 for his most recent uniform violation.

Lamb is confused, too.

“Annoy me? Nah. Confuse me a lot? Very much so yes,” Lamb said when asked about Rodgers’ fines. “I just don’t understand why I’m always the one getting fined for some reason. Untucked jersey. I don’t know.”

He lost $5,150 for a first infraction of the league’s ticky-tacky uniform rules after the Eagles game in Week 3. Lamb didn’t have his jersey tucked into his game pants. After the Week 4 game, Lamb saw his paycheck dockeed $15,450 for a second violation.

The NFL also fined him $10,300 for waving at Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills after Lamb’s game-winning touchdown catch in overtime in Week 6.

Teammate Amari Cooper recently questioned whether Lamb likes money.

“I would say that too just considering all the money I’ve been giving up at that time, six games, six weeks in a row, just consistently getting fined,” Lamb said Wednesday, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “I would kind of think the same thing, but I do love money. For those that don’t know, I do like money. It’s kind of just critiquing myself a lot more on what they’re expecting and be better.”

Lamb said the league has not fined him the past two weeks. A third infraction for not having a jersey tucked in will cost Lamb $46,350.

He doesn’t understand the rules.

“Like I don’t know what I need to do honestly. I just know for sure I’m more conscious of it,” Lamb said. “Whenever . . . post tackle or anything, I guess I got to look down, pull my jersey down. Stuff like that. It’s weird. It’s very weird, considering the next time I get caught with my jersey untucked, I heard I get fined like $50,000 or something. That’s weird.”

Lamb was fined by the league for taunting Mills, but even that was perplexing because the NFL tweeted a video of his wave on its social media account. The caption read: CEEDEE SAID CEE-YA. The tweet later was deleted.

“They tweeted and deleted it, and after that I got fined,” Lamb said. “So there’s that. A week after, I did see a couple of people waving, but I’m not going to get into that.”

To top it off, Lamb complained that safety Harrison Smith choked him during the Cowboys’ win over Minnesota in Week 8. Harrison avoided a fine because the NFL said it appeared Smith’s thumb accidentally got caught in Lamb’s chin strap.

Lamb expressed surprise that Smith got off without being penalized or fined.

“Yes, considering I got fined, what was that for waving?” Lamb said. “I don’t know. It was something crazy and then for me to get choked on the sideline and the ref said his thumb was stuck in my helmet. That’s crazy. That’s nonsense.”