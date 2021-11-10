Josh Allen is the AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

One Josh Allen was going to win and another was going to lose in Week Nine, but most people didn’t expect it to be the Jaguars’ Allen who was celebrating after facing a Bills team quarterbacked by his namesake.

That’s how things turned out, however. The Jaguars pass rusher sacked and picked off the Bills quarterback while also recovering a fumble and recording eight tackles that helped Jacksonville pull off a 9-6 upset of the AFC East frontrunners.

Allen has been named the AFC’s defensive player of the week in recognition of that performance. It’s the first time that he’s taken home weekly conference honors.

Allen now has 39 tackles and 5.5 sacks on the season and he’ll be facing the Colts this weekend.