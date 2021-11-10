Justin Herbert named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Chargers had lost two in a row to Baltimore and New England entering Week Nine.

But Los Angeles was able to go across the country and beat Philadelphia 27-24 thanks in large part to a strong performance by quarterback Justin Herbert.

Now the QB has been named AFC offensive player of the week.

Herbert finished 32-of-38 passing for 356 yards with a pair of touchdowns and he rushed for an 8-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. The quarterback also helped pilot a 15-play, 64-yard, game-winning drive in the final period that set up Dustin Hopkins’ 29-yard field goal and left no time for Philadelphia to answer.

Herbert now has completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 2,350 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also leads the league with four fourth-quarter comebacks and four game-winning drives.

At 5-3, the Chargers currently hold the tiebreaker over Las Vegas for first place in the AFC West. The club will host the Vikings on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.