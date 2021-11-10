Keenan Allen didn’t practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen did not practice Wednesday because of a knee injury.

He played 62 of 69 snaps in Sunday’s victory over the Eagles and caught 12 of 13 targets for 104 yards.

Allen, who has played 89 percent of the offensive snaps this season, has 57 catches for 600 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The Chargers also were without free safety Nasir Adderley (ankle), cornerback Michael Davis (hamstring), running back Justin Jackson (quad) and cornerback Ryan Smith (knee). Smith is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Safety Alohi Gilman (ankle) and defensive back Trey Marshall (ankle) were limited.

Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion) and tight end Stephen Anderson (ankle) were full participants.