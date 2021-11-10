Kliff Kingsbury: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins remain day-to-day

Getty Images

There’s a chance Sunday’s matchup between the Cardinals and Panthers could be a battle between backup quarterbacks.

Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) remain day-to-day with their respective injuries. They both missed last week’s win over San Francisco, with Colt McCoy taking over for Murray at QB.

Carolina will be without starting QB Sam Darnold for multiple weeks with a shoulder injury. P.J. Walker is in line to start Sunday’s game.

The Cardinals will also need a new long snapper after Aaron Brewer broke his arm. Kingsbury said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, that Brewer will miss “a number of weeks.”

Guard Justin Pugh (calf) and guard Max Garcia (Achilles) are both day-to-day entering Week 10.