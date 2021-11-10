Kyler Murray’s injured ankle feels “way better,” leaving him optimistic about Sunday

Getty Images

Kyler Murray had never missed an NFL game until last Sunday. The Cardinals quarterback said he can “count on one hand” the number of games he has missed since his high school days.

He hopes not to miss another one this week.

The Cardinals estimated him as a non-participant in Wednesday’s practice, which was a walkthrough, but coach Kliff Kingsbury has called Murray day to day. Murray is optimistic he can get back in the lineup against the Panthers, who will start their backup quarterback, P.J. Walker.

“That’s what I am hoping for,” Murray said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “Obviously, I’m day to day right now, but I think I’ve made crazy strides in a positive direction since (the injury) happened.”

Murray injured his ankle late in the loss to the Packers in Week 8, but 13 days later, he likes where he is in his rehab.

“I think we’ve got a great plan. I feel way better than when I talked (to the media) last time,” Murray said.

Murray said he can play even if he doesn’t practice much this week.

“I don’t like missing any time,” Murray said. “As soon as the season starts, you’re kind of getting beat up and then an injury, you are kind of behind the 8-ball. I don’t think there was any recharging for me. Mentally it’s not fun either, not being able to be yourself and play.”