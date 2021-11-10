Lions claim Josh Reynolds off waivers

Getty Images

Receiver Josh Reynolds requested and was granted his release from the Titans this week. He may have had a design on a return to the Rams, who have lost three receivers the past week.

The Lions, though, altered those plans.

Detroit claimed Reynolds off waivers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. It is not a surprise given Reynolds has a one-year contract that pays him $1 million in base salary and counts $1.75 million against the cap.

Reynolds, like head coach Dan Campbell, played at Texas A&M, and he reunites with his former Rams quarterback, Jared Goff.

He will get the desired playing time with the Lions he didn’t get with the Titans. Detroit has one of the worst receiving corps in the NFL.

Reynolds caught 10 passes for 90 yards in five games with the Titans and was a healthy scratch Sunday against the Rams after playing only five snaps in Week 8.

Reynolds has 123 career receptions for 1,540 yards with nine touchdowns. He set career highs with 52 receptions and 618 yards in 2020 for L.A.