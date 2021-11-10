Matt Nagy tells Bears to “be super-careful” not to get flagged for taunting

Getty Images

Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh was flagged for perhaps this season’s most controversial taunting penalty on Monday night. Whether the call was right or wrong, Bears coach Matt Nagy knows his team can’t afford to do anything that could give the officials an excuse to throw a flag.

Nagy said that he is reiterating to his players that the league has made taunting a point of emphasis and the officials will be looking for any sign of taunting.

“In that moment, you have to be super-careful of being in the gray with this new rule, with the taunting,” Nagy said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “And any gray that you give them, they can make a decision on, and it can be subjective — and that’s part of the rule.”

Nagy understood why Marsh was fired up but said players need to rein it in.

“It’s a very emotional game and an emotional time in the game,” Nagy said. “And so, you have that balance of somebody that’s fighting their [butt] off to make a play, then makes the play and is excited. Isn’t that a part of loving the game, man — the passion, fire, fun? That’s a part of the game. But when you’re in the gray, then . . . there can be consequences.”

Marsh was the third Bear to draw a taunting flag this season.