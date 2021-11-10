NFL Senior V.P. of officiating defends taunting penalty called on Bears’ Cassius Marsh

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 10, 2021, 2:10 PM EST
Chicago Bears v Oakland Raiders
Getty Images

The league’s officiating department is standing by referee Tony Corrente’s controversial taunting call on Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh on Monday night.

In a video released by the league’s officiating department, Senior V.P. of Officiating Perry Fewell said that the call against Marsh was correct, and the officials will continue to enforce the point of emphasis against taunting.

“He takes several steps toward the Pittsburgh bench, posturing toward their sideline. Taunting is a point of emphasis to promote sportsmanship and respect for opponents. This was recommended by the competition committee and coaches,” Fewell said.

Fans and players have complained about the taunting point of emphasis, but the NFL’s decision-makers don’t seem interested in making any changes. Expect taunting flags to continue, whether fans and players like it or not.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “NFL Senior V.P. of officiating defends taunting penalty called on Bears’ Cassius Marsh

  2. Am I expected to buy that? NFL you really need to raise your opinion of your customers because I’m not dumb enough to even consider buying that noise.

  7. No comments on Corrente’s hip check technique? The league has no issue with referees initiating contact with players?

  8. footballcuresboredom says:
    November 10, 2021 at 2:13 pm
    Someone needs to investigate Corrente’s connections to gambling ASAP

    _____________________________________

    It sure did look as though Corrente had a dog in this fight.

  9. Marsh’s position coach immediately chewed him out on the sidelines ON LIVE TV. Seems the coaches agree that the penalty was deserved and a dumb thing for him to do.

  10. they will back this call until 5 years from now, then admit they were wrong.
    When the league does this, I would rather not know.

  11. “Expect taunting flags to continue, whether fans and players like it or not.”

    They’ll continue amongst the poorly coached teams. Well coached teams are taught that you can’t win an argument with the officials, so like them or not you have to know the rules in every detail and follow them.

    That said, there’s been 27 taunting fouls in 136 games so far this season … about 1 taunting foul every 5 games, and 14 teams have yet to be penalized at all for taunting. Not exactly the epidemic some people seem to be making it out to be.

  12. The fix is in. Officiating has been abundantly horrible this season and Monday nights game was further proof that the NFL needs full time officials. The point of emphasis should be on correcting the obvious calls that get missed. Like defenders lined up in the neutral zone. Happens in all games every time and they don’t call it.

  14. A very selfish, stupid move by Marsh! Has he not been told about taunting? To do he’s silly little dance facing the Steelers, he’s just asking for a penalty. Wasn’t even that good of a sack! Then to compound his error, he purposely runs toward the ref?

  15. The only purpose his actions had was to taunt otherwise just celebrate with your teammates and go to your bench. There is a simple fix for the taunting problems….just don’t do it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.