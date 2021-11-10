Packers activate David Bakhtiari

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected back on Sunday, and he will likely have his starting left tackle protecting his blind side.

Green Bay officially activated left tackle David Bakhtiari off the physically unable to perform list, where he’s been all season.

That makes Bakhtiari eligible to play Sunday against the Seahawks, and they presumably wouldn’t have activated him if they weren’t planning to put him on the field.

Bakhtiari has been out since suffering a torn ACL in Week 16 last season.