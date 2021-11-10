Panthers designate Brandon Zylstra, Deonte Brown to return from IR

Getty Images

Having lost five of their last six games, the Panthers are getting a pair of depth pieces back on the practice field this week.

Carolina announced on Wednesday that receiver Brandon Zylstra and offensive lineman Deonte Brown have been designated to return from injured reserve. That means the Panthers now have 21 days to activate both players to the 53-man roster.

Zylstra had a calf injury and Brown had a knee injury.

Zylstra is a key special teams player for Carolina, having appeared on the majority of the unit’s snaps this season. He also has eight catches for 139 yards with a touchdown.

Brown appeared in the Panthers’ Week Five loss to Philadelphia, playing a handful of special teams snaps. The Panthers need some depth at offensive line after just placing center Matt Paradis and left tackle Ca Erving on injured reserve. Guard John Miller was also recently placed on IR.

The Panthers also finalized the signing of quarterback Matt Barkley to the 53-man roster with Sam Darnold out and P.J. Walker about to take over as the starter. Carolina signed offensive lineman Patrick Omameh to its practice squad as well.