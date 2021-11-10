Patriots activate Jarrett Stidham

Getty Images

Jarrett Stidham is back on the Patriots’ active roster.

The quarterback had back surgery before training camp opened up this summer and was placed on the physically unable to perform list when camp got underway. He remained on the list into the regular season, but is now ready for a return to football work.

Stidham was a 2019 fourth-round pick and he played in eight games during his first two seasons with the team. He went 24-of-48 for 270 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions in those appearances.

Brian Hoyer has served as the backup to Mac Jones through the first nine games of the season. He remains on the roster, which leaves the Patriots with three quarterbacks on hand heading into their Week 10 game against the Browns.