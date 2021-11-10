Report: Browns, Joel Bitonio talking about contract extension

Getty Images

The Browns may be doubling down on contract extensions for their starting guards.

Right guard Wyatt Teller signed a four-year contract extension with the team on Tuesday and left guard Joel Bitonio may be getting one soon as well. Mike Jones of USA Today reports that the Browns and Bitonio have been talking about a new deal. Jones adds that it could get done as soon as Wednesday.

Bitonio has been with the Browns since being selected in the second round of the 2014 draft. He signed a five-year contract extension in 2017 that is up after the 2022 season and he is set to make a base salary of $9.5 million in the final year of the pact.

Bitonio has started all nine games this season and has started all 104 games he has played since entering the NFL.