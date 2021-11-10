Saints players make their pitch for Odell Beckham Jr.

Getty Images

The Saints have gotten seven games out of Michael Thomas since the start of the 2020 season. He will not play this season after a setback following offseason ankle surgery.

The Saints could use Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham’s decision reportedly is a “few days away,” with the Saints in the mix for the free agent along with the Chiefs, Packers, Seahawks and Patriots. The Saints can’t sell Beckham on playing with a Pro Bowl quarterback like the Chiefs, Packers and Seahawks can.

Jameis Winston is out for the year, leaving Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill at the position.

But Beckham would return home to Louisiana as WR1. Deonte Harris is the Saints’ leading receiver with 21 catches for 323 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints want Beckham, and Saints players want him.

“I feel like everyone’s talking about that, right?” Saints guard James Hurst said Wednesday, via Amie Just of The Times-Picayune. “He’s a great player. Any team he goes to, you have a player like that, it’s gonna attract a lot of attention.”

Beckham didn’t click with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. In 29 games in Cleveland, Beckham had only two 100-yard games. His last came against Seattle on Oct. 13, 2019, when he caught six passes for 101 yards.

But Beckham, while maybe not a top-10 wideout any longer, remains coveted as one of the better receivers in the league.

“He’s been one of the most dynamic receivers in the league,” team captain Demario Davis said. “I don’t know any player on any team that doesn’t want to play with other great players. . . . I love to play with other great players. He is certainly a great player.”