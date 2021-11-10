Sammy Watkins up to full practice, questionable for Thursday

Getty Images

Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins may be returning to the lineup on Thursday night.

Watkins has missed the last three games with a quad injury, but he was bumped up to full practice participation on Wednesday for the first time since getting hurt. He’s listed a questionable to face the Dolphins and the upgrade on the practice report would seem to bode well for his chances of playing.

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams went in the other direction. He was limited on Monday and Tuesday with a shoulder injury, but was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday. He’s considered questionable to play against Miami.

Tight end Nick Boyle (knee) is also listed as questionable after being activated from injured reserve this week. Tackle Patrick Mekari and running back Latavius Murray remained out of practice with ankle injuries. Both players are listed as doubtful, so they’re unlikely to be in the lineup.