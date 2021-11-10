Seahawks designate Chris Carson to return from injured reserve

Getty Images

Seahawks running back Chris Carson will practice today.

The team designated Carson to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day window to return to the active roster.

The Seahawks were concerned that Carson’s neck injury might keep him out the rest of the season.

Carson played the first four games and gained 261 yards on 60 touches with three touchdowns. The Seahawks placed him on injured reserve Oct. 15, and he missed the past four games.

Alex Collins leads the team in rushing with 304 yards and two touchdowns on 74 carries.