Titans designate Kristian Fulton for return from IR

The Titans have started the clock on cornerback Kristian Fulton‘s return from the injured reserve list.

Fulton started the first five games of the season, but landed on injured reserve after hurting his hamstring. He had 16 tackles, an interception, and six passes defensed in those games.

Designating Fulton for return opens a 21-day period for Fulton to practice with the team and he can be activated at any point in that window.

Janoris Jenkins, Elijah Molden, and Chris Jackson got the most snaps at cornerback for the Titans last Sunday. Caleb Farley is on injured reserve and will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

The Titans also announced that they have signed quarterback Kevin Hogan and wide receiver Chris Rowland to the practice squad.