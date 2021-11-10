Tommy Townsend named AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Chiefs beat the Packers on Sunday with only 13 points. Part of the reason why was that Green Bay had poor field position nearly every time the club started a possession.

Kansas City punter Tommy Townsend has a lot to do with that. And now he’s been named AFC special teams player of the week for his performance.

Townsend averaged 56.8 yards on six punts with a net average of 54.3 yards. His longest punt was 64 yards and five of those six punts were downed inside the 20.

Townsend’s season average is 48.0 yards on his 22 punts.

Townsend and the Chiefs will try to keep the Raiders pinned deep in their own territory in Week 10 on Sunday Night Football.