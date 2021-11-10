Tua Tagovailoa listed as questionable for Thursday night

Getty Images

While discussing whether Tua Tagovailoa will start at quarterback on Thursday night, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said on Tuesday that the team will “probably take it right up to the day of the game.”

Tagovailoa’s official injury designation reflects that approach. He has been listed as questionable to face the Ravens as a result of the fractured middle finger on his left hand.

Jacoby Brissett will start for the second straight week if Tagovailoa can’t play. Tagovailoa will be active as the backup in that scenario and that was also the case in the Week Nine win over the Texans.

Defensive back Elijah Campbell (toe) is also listed as questionable and no other Dolphins were given an injury designation for this week’s game.