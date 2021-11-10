Who’s really in the mix for OBJ?

Posted by Mike Florio on November 10, 2021, 10:39 AM EST
Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. has been a free agent for nearly 18 hours. How much longer will that last?

It’s surprising it’s even lasted this long. We’ve known for a week that he’s going to be available. Teams didn’t begin thinking about it last night and/or talking to his camp at 4:01 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Tampering happens all the time. There’s no reason to think teams weren’t having hypothetical conversions about hypothetical contract offers to hypothetical players who may become hypothetically available, hypothetically.

Here are the teams we’re currently keeping an eye on as things churn a lot more slowly than many thought they would.

Patriots: They’re the only team whose affirmative contact to Beckham’s camp has been publicly reported. If that leak came from Beckham’s camp, that could be enough to get the Patriots to back off. The team routinely makes it clear to potential free agents and their agents that if word of the interest leaks prematurely, the Patriots will move on.

Seahawks: Over the weekend, the Seahawks were the team Beckham preferred. On Monday, coach Pete Carroll was just coy enough to make it clear the interest is mutual. The question is whether Carroll has truly had the kind of epiphany during a month without Russell Wilson that would make him embrace an offense that runs through the quarterback, and that will extensively distribute the football to three high-end receivers.

Saints: They talked to the Browns about a trade for Beckham, so they’re obviously in the mix. The question is whether Beckham will take whatever the Saints can pay.

Packers: It makes sense, plenty of sense, for the Packers to add Beckham to the offense. How would Aaron Rodgers and Beckham co-exist, however? That’s a fair question given the oil-water mix between Beckham and Baker Mayfield.

Rams: Teddy KGB would love to splash the pot with OBJ.

49ers: One of the teams linked to Beckham over the weekend, coach Kyle Shanahan had a high opinion of Beckham three years ago (per Chris Simms). What does Shanahan think now? And are the 49ers good enough to attract Beckham’s attention?

Buccaneers: They’ve added Breshad Perriman to the practice squad, which suggests that Antonio Brown will be out even longer. It would be the ultimate all-in Tom Brady move to try to further stack the deck with OBJ. It currently seems unlikely, however.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Who’s really in the mix for OBJ?

  1. He thinks he can mandate his team, wanted a playoff team, but couldnt work hard enough on the playoff team he was on. Teams should “cold shoulder ” him, ignore him, let him sit.

  5. He’s your chance Gutekunst. Few get to peer into their future in the NFL, you’ve been gifted with seeing where the Packers are headed if they don’t do what they can to keep Rodgers. QB misery, mediocrity at best and perpetually losing at worst.

  8. footfan68 says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:44 am
    If he’s smart, he’ll sign with the Rams. Best team in football, best city in the NFL

    If best city is defined as a stadium full of your opponent’s fans.

  10. Who really cares? A high maintenance diva whose baggage is not worth the on field production but hey did you see that catch from 10 years ago?

  11. I bet the Pats leak was from OBJ’s side and it was probably done b/c he has no intention of signing there but they figured it’ll drum up interest.

  12. It’s easy to see why it is moving so slowly. OBJ has built up a rep as a somewhat difficult player that can be disruptive to whatever chemistry you might have. Argue over whether or not that is fair, but there it is.

    He’s not the first talented player to be “slow-rolled” due to concerns other than his talent level.

    If this were a 29 year old Larry Fitzgerald (who was NEVER a diva), teams would be cage fighting to sign him.

  14. thepurupledongoftruth says:

    November 10, 2021 at 10:48 am

    The Rams/Seahawks are already loaded at WR

    Raiders make sense since they lost Ruggs

    ———–
    Except the Raiders dont make sense since they’ve already signed DeSean Jackson since losing Ruggs.

  15. thepurupledongoftruth says:
    November 10, 2021 at 10:48 am
    The Rams/Seahawks are already loaded at WR

    Raiders make sense since they lost Ruggs

    *****************************************

    Guess you didn’t hear they signed Desean Jackson

  16. Signing him would be the equivalent of a perfectly healthy human being and saying would you like an injection of diabetes

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.