Alvin Kamara remains out at Saints practice

It’s looking like the Saints may have to play without running back Alvin Kamara this Sunday.

Kamara was not on the practice field during the portion of the session open to the media on Thursday. Kamara also sat out on Wednesday with a knee injury that he picked up during last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons. Kamara didn’t leave that game for good, but things would appear to be trending in the wrong direction for this weekend.

Mark Ingram would be in line for a bump in playing time if Kamara is out. Josh Adams could also be in the mix after signing to the practice squad this week.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder, foot), safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot), and defensive end Payton Turner (shoulder) were also off the field for the second straight day.