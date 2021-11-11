Bills sign Cam Lewis to 53-man roster, place Justin Zimmer on IR

Getty Images

The Bills have made a few roster moves on Thursday, including signing cornerback Cam Lewis from their practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Lewis has been with the Bills since 2019, bouncing between the practice squad and the active roster for the last two seasons. He appeared in five games with two starts in 2020, recording seven total tackles. He was elevated from the practice squad for one game this season, Buffalo’s 40-0 victory over Houston in Week Four. He stated that contest and recorded a pass breakup, a forced fumble, and a tackle for loss.

The Bills also announced that defensive lineman Justin Zimmer is being placed on injured reserve after he suffered a season-ending knee injury. A rotational player, Zimmer appeared in six games for Buffalo this year, making eight total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.

Quarterback Jake Fromm and wide receiver Tanner Gentry have been activated from the club’s reserve/COVID-19 list. But with Mitchell Trubisky still on the COVID-19 list, the Bills have elevated quarterback Davis Webb for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Receiver Jake Kumerow also remains on COVID reserve.