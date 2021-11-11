Cam Newton can make up to $10 million for the rest of the year

Getty Images

Cam Newton is back in Carolina. And he’ll be making pretty good money.

Per multiple reports, Newton can earn up to $10 million over the balance of the season. He’s guaranteed to make $4.5 million.

That works out, when projected to a full year, $9 million guaranteed and up to $20 million.

The factors necessary to get Newton to the full $10 million have yet to be reported. It could be playing time, it could be performance. It could be team-based accomplishments, such as getting to the playoffs.

Regardless, it looks like Newton will be getting a chance to show that he can still get it done. As Panthers owner David Tepper tries to find a franchise quarterback, he’s willing to test drive various models in the hopes of getting there. So it was Teddy Bridgewater. Then it was Sam Darnold. Now it’s Cam Newton.