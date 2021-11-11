Cardinals activate A.J. Green off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

It’s still unclear whether or not the Cardinals will have starting quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

But it looks like they will have receiver A.J. Green.

Arizona announced that the team activated Green off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Green missed last week’s win over the 49ers after testing positive for the virus.

Green has been an important part of the Cardinals’ receiving corps, catching 29 passes for 456 yards with three touchdowns this season. He had just 47 catches for 523 yards last year with Cincinnati.

The Cardinals also announced that they’ve activated tight end Demetrius Harris from the COVID-19 list.

As corresponding roster moves, long snapper Aaron Brewer and tight end David Wells have been placed on injured reserve. Brewer suffered a broken arm and Wells has a hand injury. The Cardinals have yet to sign a replacement for Brewer.