Cardinals’ practice report remains mostly unchanged: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins still DNP

The Cardinals made only two changes to their injury report Thursday: Receiver A.J. Green came off the COVID-19 reserve list to have a limited practice, and tight end Demetrius Harris (illness) returned to a full practice.

Quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) remained out.

He sounded optimistic about his chances of playing this week, even without practicing.

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) also remained unable to participate in practice. He missed Sunday’s game with his injury. Safety Budda Baker (concussion/knee) and receiver Rondale Moore (neck/concussion) also were non-participants.

The others who missed practice were long snapper Aaron Brewer (forearm), running back Chase Edmonds (ankle), offensive lineman Max Garcia (Achilles), defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (groin), offensive lineman Justin Pugh (calf), running back Jonathan Ward (concussion), tight end David Wells (hand) and safety James Wiggins (knee).

Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (shin), tight end Darrell Daniels (shoulder) and linebacker Jordan Hicks (toe) were listed as limited.

Receiver Christian Kirk, who hyperextended his thumb the play before his 33-yard completion on a trick play, was a full participant.