Carson Wentz limited in practice with illness

The Colts added quarterback Carson Wentz to their injury report on Thursday.

Wentz was listed as a limited participant in practice because of an illness. Given the times we’re in, any mention of illness will give rise to thoughts of COVID-19 but Wentz would not have participated in practice at all if he’d tested positive.

Wentz was unvaccinated this summer when he went on the COVID-19 reserve list as a close contact of someone who tested positive. Unvaccinated players are tested on a daily basis, so Wentz would have been tested on Thursday.

Friday will bring word if Wentz is feeling well enough for a full practice. If so, he’ll be on track to play against the Jaguars this Sunday.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (back) was also added to the report as a limited participant. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) and tight end Jack Doyle (rest) were the only Colts players out of practice entirely. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (concussion) was bumped up to full participation.