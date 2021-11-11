Chris Godwin remains out of practice

Getty Images

The Buccaneers added Chris Godwin to the practice report Wednesday with a foot injury. He remained out of practice Thursday.

The team will re-evaluate Godwin on Friday before deciding his Week 10 availability, coach Bruce Arians said.

“That’s going to be a difficult one. We’ll see how it goes,” Arians told Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

The Bucs already are expecting to play without receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Rob Gronkowski for Sunday’s game at Washington. Receiver Scotty Miller, who damaged ligaments in his foot in Week 3, returned to practice this week, but Arians said Wednesday there is no urgency to play him or cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting.

The Bucs signed tight end Darren Fells and receiver Breshad Perriman to the practice squad this week to cover their bases.

Godwin has 50 catches for 660 yards and four touchdowns this season.