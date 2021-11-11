Rams post, delete message saying Odell Beckham agreed to terms

Getty Images

The Rams made a splash before the trading deadline when they acquired linebacker Von Miller and they may be making another splash in free agency.

Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com reports that wide receiver Odell Beckham has agreed to a contract with the Rams. The Rams posted a message to their website saying Beckham had agreed to terms, but removed it a short time later.

While all that was going on, Josina Anderson of USA Today and Kim Jones of NFL Media reported they’d spoken to Beckham and that the wideout was still on the fence about a decision. Jones reported Beckham said the Packers are the other team in the running.

Landing Beckham would continues a string of big swings by the Rams. In addition to Miller, they’ve traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford and cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a bid to win the Super Bowl title that eluded them after the 2018 season.

If he were to land in Green Bay, he’d team with Davante Adams to give Aaron Rodgers an enviable pair of wideouts as they pursue the second Super Bowl title of the quarterback’s time with the Packers.