Corey Davis hopes to be back in Jets lineup this weekend

Getty Images

Wide receiver Corey Davis hasn’t been in the Jets lineup the last two weeks, but that hasn’t hurt their production in the passing game too much.

Mike White and Josh Johnson have posted 824 passing yards in those games as the Jets offense has taken a step forward with Davis and quarterback Zach Wilson out of action. Wilson will remain out this Sunday with White getting the start against the Bills and Davis is hopeful that he’ll be part of the fun after getting in a limited practice to kick off the week.

“The boys have been starting off faster,” Davis said, via the team’s website. “We obviously still have to pick that up, but just the execution and the details have been really good. The boys have been pretty locked in and Mike’s been doing a good job of getting guys where they’re supposed to be. It’s good to see. Hopefully I can help out a little bit.”

Davis evaded a question about White staying in the starting role beyond this week by saying that the players “trust the coaches to make the right choice at quarterback and I’ve just got to do my job and do the best that I can.” If Davis’ best helps create another big day through the air, the chances that White remains that choice will get better.