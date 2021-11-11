Dan Campbell taking a larger role in offensive game planning

Getty Images

At 0-8 coming off their bye week, the Lions are staring down the prospect of another loss by facing the Steelers on Sunday.

But the club has made some adjustments. Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Wednesday that he’s taken a larger role in offensive game planning.

“I would say just it involves spending a lot more time with the offense than maybe the other two phases, that’s all,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “Investment. I just want to be able to meet with the quarterback more, talk with him. Just know that I feel like I have a handprint in it, I guess if you will. It’s just investing a lot more time.”

The Lions have all sorts of deficiencies, but their offense has clearly been a big problem. Since scoring 33 points in the Week One loss to San Francisco, Detroit hasn’t even reached 20 points in each of the last seven games. The Lions have also had at least one turnover in every game but the Week Three loss to the Ravens.

Detroit is currently 26th in yards gained and 29th in points scored. Campbell isn’t planning to take play-calling duties away from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn. But Campbell does want to have a bigger impact.

“I just think that we’re trying to get all of our guys involved. That’s really the best way to put it,” Campbell said. “They all have a hand in this. They’re going to have a piece. We’re going to ask them to do some things they do well, both in the run and pass game. I think everybody needs some nuggets, and so we’ll see if we can drop some nuggets and see how these guys respond a little bit, give them a little air and a little confidence.”

At this point, Campbell’s input can’t hurt. We’ll see if it has a tangible positive effect as the Lions go on the road to play Pittsburgh on Sunday.