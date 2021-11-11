Derek Carr: It was nice to see DeSean Jackson flying down the field at practice

Getty Images

In last week’s loss to the Giants, it was clear that the Raiders were missing a vertical element to their passing game.

Enter DeSean Jackson, who went through his first practice with Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Jackson told reporters that he felt like the Raiders were “a perfect fit.” His new quarterback, Derek Carr, said in his Wednesday press conference that Jackson is still “very fast” and that showed up in practice.

“I mean when you can add a talent like that, I think we are in the business of adding good football players and I’ve always loved him,” Carr said. “I know guys that played with him that love him and just being around him today and on the practice field actually working and things like that. It’s going to be hard not to get along with that guy, especially again the way he can run. It was nice to see that No. 1 jersey flying down the field.”

Carr said he realizes that it takes reps to build chemistry, but Jackson’s status as a veteran player who’s caught passes from several quarterbacks can aid in that transition.

“Hopefully it doesn’t take too long. We don’t have too long,” Carr said. “But you look at it and you say with a guy like that, with his understanding of coverage, I don’t have to go out there and teach him anything. He already knows what I’m thinking. He’s played with so many great quarterbacks and he’s one of, if not the best, deep threats that’s ever played. He knows where to be in coverages and how to set them up and it’s easier to work with someone that’s played a lot of football that’s for sure.”

Jackson caught eight passes for 221 yards with a touchdown in his seven games with the Rams this season. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said Wednesday that the Raiders hope to be able to put him in enough positive situations to help the club as soon as Sunday’s matchup with the Chiefs.