How will the Rams use OBJ?

Posted by Mike Florio on November 11, 2021, 4:41 PM EST
The Rams do a great job of landing big-name players, like Odell Beckham Jr. Now, they have to figure out how to use him.

Beckham’s former teammate in Cleveland, John Johnson III, played for the Rams through 2020. He had some thoughts on the subject of where OBJ fits.

“I just feel like they had a good thing going, like a complete offense,” Johnson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “Being in L.A., I know for a fact that the offense runs through Cooper Kupp. Even in the run game, the pass game, the screen game. It kind of runs through Cooper Kupp. Obviously, Odell’s a big name. He’s gonna want that attention as well. It’ll be interesting. Coach [Sean] McVay, he’s one of the best doing it. I know he’ll find a way to get it done. But right off the bat, I’m like, I wouldn’t really want to go there if I were him. But we’ll see how it goes.”

Beyond Kupp, the Rams have Robert Woods and Van Jefferson. They recently cut DeSean Jackson because (drum roll) he thought he wasn’t getting the ball enough.

OBJ basically replaces Jackson. And now, McVay will have to get Beckham sufficiently involved so that he doesn’t think he made a mistake.

Given the extent to which he apparently agonized over the decision, he’s destined to have doubts. Unless the Rams immediately put him in the Jefferson role or even the Woods role. And given the confidence level that NFL players need in order to thrive, Beckham may think he can eventually assume the Kupp role.

However it goes, it will indeed be interesting. It feels like there’s no middle ground. The Rams either explode offensively, or a rift arises in the receiver room that creates dissension and jealously and complaints and resentment, and it all falls apart.

And remember this — it’s all happening after a game in which the Titans systematically dismantled the L.A. offense by getting to quarterback Matthew Stafford before he could get rid of the ball. If that continues, it won’t matter where or how OBJ fits into the receiving hierarchy.

  3. Out of all his suitors, this seems like the place he’ll be least successful. Lots of hungry mouths in the WR department for the Rams. As mentioned above, DeSean Jackson asked for his release because he wasn’t getting enough targets or the ball enough. Don’t know why OBJ thinks he’ll have any success here unless he’s strictly chasing a ring.

  4. Interesting choice of landing spot. Can’t deny the teams chances at success but there doesn’t seem to be room at the inn for him at first glance. Are we about to see more fully wide open looks that take advantage of this personnel? Should be interesting to see how this works going forward

  8. The cycle of OBJ. Makes great catch. Drops crucial ones. Gets hurt. Makes great practice catches, Drops crucial catches. Hurt again. Wants new team. Rinse and repeat.

  9. The Titans dismantled the Rams offense in the first half because McVay was running an offense that Stafford was more used to in Detroit. Once he went to the McVay offense in the 2nd half things looked different. (Too little, too late). That said, I’ll be waiting for the video showing OBJ being open all the time while running his own routes

  11. Didn’t Desean Jackson demand out of LA because he wasn’t getting enough playing time? Rams’ offense runs through Cooper Kupp. OBJ is not going to get the targets he thinks he is LOL

  17. OBJ won’t be happy no matter how they use him, still won’t make a difference since the Rams aren’t going anywhere in the postseason.

  18. Kupp is the golden child or stafford, Let’s see how long it takes before OBJ comes unglued .

  19. Kupp is the golden child or stafford, Let’s see how long it takes before a OBJ comes unglued .

  20. Basically OBJ has bought into the fact that he is there to win a ring this year, and nothing more. Can’t forget that he is still getting paid, which in reality is all he cares about. I am certain McVay and Co. stated that they have a good thing going, and he is going to have a specific job to do, and if he doesn’t do it then he doesn’t play. It’s then up to the players to see how they handle that nonsense, but also this is the first time OBJ is a FA. He chose to go there, unlike being traded so you may see a lot of players put him in his place.

