Jacoby Brissett injures knee early in second half, forcing Tua Tagovailoa into action

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett injured his knee on the team’s first series of the second half.

Justin Houston beat left tackle Liam Eichenberg and sacked Brissett, whose right leg folded awkwardly underneath him. Brissett lost the ball, immediately grabbed his right knee and yelled in pain. Eichenberg recovered the fumble.

Brissett walked off under his own power and headed into the medical tent. Kristina Pink of Fox reported that the team’s medical staff cleared Brissett to return, but the Dolphins list him as questionable.

Tua Tagovailoa, who was only supposed to back up Brissett tonight, replaced Brissett after head coach Brian Flores stopped Brissett from entering the game in favor of Tagovailoa.

Brissett started for Tagovailoa for the fifth time this season and the second consecutive week as the former first-round draft choice recovers from a fracture middle finger on his throwing (left) hand.

Brissett is 11-of-23 for 156 yards.