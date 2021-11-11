Joe Woods: Myles Garrett feels good, hopeful for Sunday

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett didn’t practice on Wednesday because of a foot injury and defensive coordinator Joe Woods discussed his condition during a Thursday press conference.

Woods said that he thinks Garrett is feeling good and described him as day-to-day as the team heads toward a Sunday matchup with the Patriots. Woods said he’s hopeful that Garrett will play and that the team should have a better idea about his availability on Thursday.

Garrett has not missed a game this season. He leads the league with 12 sacks and has 23 quarterback hits overall.

That kind of pass rushing prowess would be welcome against Patriots quarterback Mac Jones under any circumstances, but it will be all the more important with the Browns set to play without running back Nick Chubb.