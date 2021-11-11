Joey Bosa pops up on Thursday’s practice report with ankle injury

Getty Images

The Chargers added edge rusher Joey Bosa to the practice report Thursday. Bosa has an ankle injury that limited him.

It is unknown whether he was injured at practice.

He hasn’t appeared on the report since Week 4 when he had foot and ankle injuries, but Bosa was a full participant in the three practices that week. He missed all three practices in Week 3 with those same injuries but still played 55 snaps against the Chiefs on Sept. 26.

Bosa has 24 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits in eight games this season.

The Chargers also added defensive back Mark Webb to their practice report. He was limited with a knee injury.

Receiver Keenan Allen (knee) returned to a limited practice after missing Wednesday’s session. Safety Alohi Gilman (ankle) and defensive back Trey Marshall (ankle) were upgraded to full participants after being limited a day earlier.

Safety Nasir Adderley (ankle) and cornerback Michael Davis (hamstring) remained out.