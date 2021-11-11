Justin Jefferson told OBJ please don’t sign with Packers

Getty Images

As Odell Beckham Jr. continues to contemplate where he’ll sign as a free agent, there’s another former LSU receiver who would prefer any destination but Green Bay.

Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson said in his Thursday press conference that he told Beckham to please not sign with the Packers.

“I love Aaron Rodgers. I love Davante Adams,” Jefferson said, via Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune. “It would be a good mix for him, but I definitely don’t want to see it.”

Jefferson and Beckham are close because both played their college ball at LSU. Jefferson was one of the players to whom Beckham gave cold hard cash after the Tigers won the CFP national championship game in Jan. 2020.

As Jefferson pointed out, the Packers and Vikings still have to play two times this season. Their first matchup is in Week 11, which could be Beckham’s debut with whatever team he decides to join. The second won’t come until Week 17 when the Vikings head to Lambeau Field.

The Chiefs are currently the perceived favorite to sign Beckham. But the Packers, Seahawks, Saints, and Patriots are considered his other potential suitors.