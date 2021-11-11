Lamar Jackson on pace to break his own quarterback record for rushing yards in a season

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson owns the NFL’s all-time record for rushing yards in a season by a quarterback, with 1,206 rushing yards in 2019. This year he’s on pace to break that record — with help from a 17th game.

Jackson has 600 rushing yards through eight games this season, which puts him on pace to finish with 1,275 rushing yards over 17 games this season. That would break his own record by 69 yards.

Jackson topped 1,000 rushing yards in both 2019 and 2020. He and Michael Vick, who ran for 1,039 yards in 2006, are the only quarterbacks in NFL history to run for 1,000 yards in a season. (Bears quarterback Bobby Douglass came the closest of all other quarterbacks, running for 968 yards in a 14-game season in 1972.)

In his career, Jackson has 3,506 rushing yards, the eighth-most for a quarterback in NFL history. If Jackson gains 85 rushing yards tonight against the Dolphins, he’ll move ahead of Steve McNair for seventh place all time.

Jackson is only 24 years old, and by the time he’s done, he’s likely to do things with his legs at the quarterback position that no one thought possible before Jackson entered the NFL.