NFL says average game draws 16.4 million viewers, up 8 percent from last year

NFL game viewership is up significantly from last year.

The NFL released data through Week Nine that shows that the average NFL game this season has drawn 16.4 million viewers. That’s up 8 percent from last year.

Viewership was down last year largely because more people were watching news coverage of the 2020 presidential election. NFL game viewership tends to decline in election years and rebound the following year.

Since the start of the 2021 regular season, NFL games are 48 of the 50 most-watched shows on television.

The most-watched games this season are Buccaneers at Patriots with 26.9 million viewers in Week Four, Cowboys at Buccaneers with 24.8 million viewers in Week One, Packers at Chiefs with 24.4 million viewers in Week Nine, Cowboys at chargers with 24.3 million viewers in Week Two, and Cowboys at Patriots with 23.2 million viewers in Week Six.