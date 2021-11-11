OBJ will make “up to” $4.25 million with the Rams

Getty Images

Over the balance of the 2021 season, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will make $4.25 million in termination pay from the Browns. He’ll make up to that same amount from his new team, the Rams.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Beckham will earn $1.25 million in base pay ($500,000 signing bonus and $750,000 salary) through the next nine weeks. He’ll also be eligible for $3 million in incentives based on team achievements in the regular season and postseason.

The fact that Beckham’s extra $3 million comes from team achievements and not personal statistics could make him a little less frustrated if he’s not getting the playing time or the touches that he hopes he’ll see. Still, his ability to get paid in 2022 will depend on whether he can make a splash down the stretch. That will mean invading the three-receiver set consisting of Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Van Jefferson.

Beckham needs $3 million in all to match what he would have made from the Browns this season, if he hadn’t made a power play to get released. He’ll need to earn $1.75 million in incentives to get there.