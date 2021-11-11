Patrick Mahomes: I’m going to continue to take shots downfield

Getty Images

The Chiefs have won two straight games to move back above .500 on the season, but concerns about their offensive production haven’t gone away.

Kansas City has scored just 33 points in those two wins and they have gone 0-for-9 on passes that have traveled at least 20 yards down the field. Those deep shots have been a staple in the offense in recent years, but defenses are working to take those plays away and the Chiefs have not been able to find the same kind of success.

They aren’t going to stop trying, though. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes made it clear on Wednesday that “it still tells that defense they have to back up” when the Chiefs throw deep and that means they are going to keep taking shots when they present themselves.

“I mean, I’m gonna take shots,” Mahomes said, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star. “The last few years I’ve take those shots, and they’ve worked. I’ve taken those shots, and they haven’t worked and we’ve still been able to find ways to score points. Whenever I’ve got a guy with a chance to make a play downfield, I’m going to give him a chance to make a play.”

We’ll learn in the coming days if Odell Beckham will be the recipient of any future deep balls in Kansas City, but it appears those shots will be coming regardless of who is lining up at wideout for the AFC West club.