Pete Carroll says Chris Carson over neck discomfort that kept him sidelined

In late October, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll cast doubt upon the outlook for running back Chris Carson because of a neck injury that kept him from getting back on the field.

But since then, Carson has made progress and returned to practice for Seattle on Wednesday.

“He’s got to make it through the week of work and like we always talk about it’s a one day at a time thing,” Carroll said on Wednesday.

Carson last played for Seattle in a victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week Four. The neck issue kept him from playing on a short week against the Los Angeles Rams on a Thursday night and the ongoing issues led to placement on the injured reserve list the following week. Carroll said that while Carson’s mobility remained good despite the injury, there was a level of discomfort he was experiencing that was standing in the way of getting back to practice.

“It’s uncomfortable, basically,” Carroll said at the time. “He has pretty good motion and flexion and stuff like that but it’s uncomfortable for him and he still feels the discomfort of what’s going on so we’ve got to get rid of that.”

That discomfort has since subsided and allowed Carson to get back to action in practice. Now it’s a matter of seeing how he progresses through the week to see if he’ll be able to play against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday.

“He’ll get banged around a little bit tomorrow,” Carroll said. “But just see how he responds to it. It’s pretty important to get a good beat on this one. He’ll feel good physically run around and all that because he’s in great shape and working really hard. So just how he responds. Same old thing, how his body reacts to the workload.”