Rams re-announce deal with OBJ

Yes, the problem with having choices is that you eventually have to choose.

When it comes to receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s first trip to free agency, he had a hard time making a decision. Or, frankly, sticking with one. He finally has.

The Rams have announced that Beckham has agreed to terms. Unless, of course, they delete it.

Beckham, as of Wednesday afternoon, was believed to have picked the Chiefs. That lingered into Wednesday night. As Simms and I said on PFT Live, the longer this lingers, the greater the chance that someone else will get involved. We specifically mentioned the possibility of the Rams because, frankly, whenever there’s a big name to be chased, the Rams will come chasing.

They did. And it worked.

But it took a little time. The Rams previously announced the move, then deleted it. Beckham told multiple reporters he was torn between the Rams and the Packers.

However, nothing is ever done until it’s done. Beckham has to sign a contract before the decision becomes irrevocable. And given that he apparently has ping-ponged through several teams in recent days, don’t rule it out.