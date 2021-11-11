Rams’ Super Bowl odds unchanged after Odell Beckham signing

Getty Images

The Rams signed Odell Beckham Jr. in the hopes that he can improve their chances of winning the Super Bowl. But sports books don’t think he’s going to make a significant difference.

Multiple sports books confirmed this afternoon that they are keeping the Rams’ Super Bowl odds the same after Beckham signed with the Rams. The Rams’ odds to win the Super Bowl are +800 at most books.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the Rams’ odds won’t change, if a flood of money comes in on them from bettors who think Beckham will make a difference.

But right now, the odds don’t reflect a sense that Beckham makes much of a difference. Beckham had just 232 receiving yards in six games for the Browns this year, after having just 319 yards in seven games for the Browns last year. The sports books don’t see him as a player who makes a major impact for the Rams’ title hopes.