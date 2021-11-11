Randy Gregory out multiple weeks after hurting calf on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Cowboys are going to be without defensive end Randy Gregory for a while.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Thursday that Gregory is going to miss multiple weeks with a calf injury. Gregory, who could go on injured reserve, suffered the injury during practice on Wednesday, which is why he was listed as a limited participant in the session.

Gregory has 10 tackles, five sacks, 12 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in seven games this season.

DeMarcus Lawrence is expected back from injured reserve at some point, but the Cowboys will have to look elsewhere for help until he’s back. Dorance Armstrong, Tarell Basham, and Chauncey Golson are the other defensive ends on the roster and Micah Parsons could see more time on the edge while the team remains thin at that spot.