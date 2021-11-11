Report: Jacoby Brissett will start for the Dolphins in Thursday Night Football

Getty Images

Jacoby Brissett will start for the Dolphins in Thursday Night Football, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports. Tua Tagovailoa will back up Brissett as the former first-round choice continues to recover from a fractured middle finger on his throwing (left) hand.

Tagovailoa was listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Ravens.

Brissett started last week, too, with Tagovailoa serving as the backup. Brissett went 26-of-43 for 244 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the victory over the Texans.

Tagovailoa missed three games on injured reserve earlier this season after fracturing ribs. He has played five games and that includes only nine snaps in the Week 2 loss to the Bills.

For the season, Tagovailoa has played 80 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, a percentage that obviously will go down after tonight.