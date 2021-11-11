Report: Jim Mora is expected to land at UConn as next head coach

Getty Images

Two-time former NFL coach Jim Mora is about to become a second-time college coach.

Mora, who last coached UCLA in 2017, is expected to become the next coach at UConn, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

In six seasons with the Bruins, Mora went 46-30, with four bowl games. Before that, Mora coached the Falcons for three years. He landed at Seattle as an assistant in 2007 and succeeded Mike Holmgren in 2009. Mora was fired after his first year as the head coach of the Seahawks. Pete Carroll has served as the Seattle head coach since then.

UConn, at one point a perennial contender in the Big East, has become an independent. During its past four seasons, the Huskies have won only four of 33 games. Since making it to the Fiesta Bowl in 2010, UConn hasn’t had a winning record.

Mora turns 60 next Friday. Per Thamel, Mora is completing his buyout with UCLA. Those payments end in January.